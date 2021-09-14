Advertisement

Clarke County couple escape house fire

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County family lost everything in a house fire Monday night as they barely escaped alive on 1000 block of County Road 379.

A couple was sleeping in their bed when the wife heard some noise in the kitchen that she thought her cat was making. But it was the sound of fire burning the house. The couple desperately ran out of the house with some family pictures in their hands.

The house was covered with fire and smoke. The couple said they lost everything in the fire, even four out of the five pets they owned.

Newscenter 11 made it to the aftermath of the house fire. There was still smoke coming from the house as well as hotspots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The family did not want to be on camera.

Aie’s Taste of Thai is accepting donations for the couple if you would like to give a helping hand.

