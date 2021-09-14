Advertisement

Curtis Leamon Mosley Jr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
January 10, 1946 ~ September 6, 2021 (age 75)

Services for Curtis L. Mosley Jr. will be Friday, September 17, 2021, at 1:00, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Newton with military honors. Mr. Mosley, 75, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Stephens Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with his care.

Mr. Mosley is survived by his daughter Kelli Robinson; grandchildren Summer Robinson, Alyssa Robinson, and Albany Robinson; great grandchildren Callynn Collins and Chesney Collins along with his siblings Glenda Jenkins, Janice Gray, Jimmy Mosley, and Janell Campbell

He was preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Curtis Mosley Sr.

Family always came first to Curtis. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved old vehicles, trucks, and motorcycles but he really loved his plants. He watered them and talked to them daily. Curtis was retired from Burlington Industries and was a proud veteran of The United States Air Force.

