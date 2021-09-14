Advertisement

Deitra McKenzie set to debut “Wednesday Weather Whys”

Wednesday Weather Whys
Wednesday Weather Whys(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Storm Team 11 Meteorologist Deitra McKenzie is launching a new Facebook live platform September 15th called “Wednesday Weather Whys.”

Each Wednesday morning around 9:30, Deitra will be setting up shop from our WTOK digital news desk and going live on our Facebook page. She will interact with you, our viewers, where you’ll be able to ask questions and find out why certain things occur when it comes to weather.

”You see your viewers out and about at times.” said Deitra. “With COVID you really can’t enjoy that too much because you can’t get that connection or that close during this time because of the COVID situation. This digital news desk allows us to interact and talk back and forth with our viewers in real time and even going back to answer questions. I’m looking forward to this. This is kind of an impromptu laid back segment that’s strictly digital”

That’s “Wednesday Weather Whys” with Deitra McKenzie beginning September 15th on our digital Facebook news desk.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children- ages seven and four- were seriously hurt.
Two dead after car crash in Newton County
14th Street between 17th & 18th avenues, in front of Immediate Care Family Clinic, will be...
Meridian street slated for temporary closure this week
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 13, 2021
Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the Clydesdale horse Friday.
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
LCSD & Woodstock Furniture
LCSD & Woodstock Furniture team up for “Decompression Rooms”

Latest News

Police lights.
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Neshoba County
Flash flooding a high risk across parts of the coast today
Nicholas continues to weaken, but flooding remains a high threat at the coast
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
REPORT: ‘Handful’ of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; key players injured
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 754K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases