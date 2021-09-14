Deitra McKenzie set to debut “Wednesday Weather Whys”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Storm Team 11 Meteorologist Deitra McKenzie is launching a new Facebook live platform September 15th called “Wednesday Weather Whys.”

Each Wednesday morning around 9:30, Deitra will be setting up shop from our WTOK digital news desk and going live on our Facebook page. She will interact with you, our viewers, where you’ll be able to ask questions and find out why certain things occur when it comes to weather.

”You see your viewers out and about at times.” said Deitra. “With COVID you really can’t enjoy that too much because you can’t get that connection or that close during this time because of the COVID situation. This digital news desk allows us to interact and talk back and forth with our viewers in real time and even going back to answer questions. I’m looking forward to this. This is kind of an impromptu laid back segment that’s strictly digital”

That’s “Wednesday Weather Whys” with Deitra McKenzie beginning September 15th on our digital Facebook news desk.

