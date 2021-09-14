Employees frustrated after latest break-in attempt

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Employees at one local business are frustrated after two people broke a window over the weekend.

Surveillance video from Interstate Auto on S. Frontage Rd. shows two people attempting to break into the business. You can see one of them prying on the side of the window.

“I got a call from the security company a little after 10:30 p.m. that a glass breakage had gone off,” manager Ron Holsonback explained. “I came over here and watched the video and there were two guys that had broken one of our windows in the back.”

Holsonback said this has been an ongoing problem. The business is right off the interstate and he said there’s a lot of foot traffic, some of which hinders work.

“It cost you time and money. Everything. It costs money to replace these windows. It costs money to replace the catalytic converters when people steal them,” Holsonback said. “It costs money to repair these buildings when people steal the electrical wires out of them. Everything is about money and everything is about time. I feel for a lot of these people, but at the same time who do you feel for? I don’t feel sorry for anyone that wants to go out and injure people. I just don’t.”

At one point, one of the assailants uncovers his face. After the window breaks, they run off in the same direction they came from.

“It was a double window, so they pried the first open and when they jammed our second it set off our security system. They took off, but it’s just one of many times we have had that stuff going on,” Holsonback said.

Holsonback believes there needs to be more communication between the Meridian Police Department and local businesses.

“I’m not trying to put it back on the police themselves because they are doing what they can do. I know that we had a pretty good control over this for several months,” Holsonback said. “Eight to nine months, I’m just going to say that, right or nine months we had a pretty good control on it. The police and the community have to be partners. We were developing a pretty good partnership in this area, this whole area.”

If you know who might responsible for this attempted break-in, call police or Crimestoppers.

