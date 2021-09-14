Advertisement

Escaped inmate recaptured

Garnett Hughes, an inmate who was serving his time at East Mississippi Correctional Facility,...
Garnett Hughes, an inmate who was serving his time at East Mississippi Correctional Facility, escaped Friday morning in Humphreys County while being escorted by officers to the funeral of a family member in Belzoni. He was recaptured Tuesday in Ohio.(Mississippi Dept. of Corrections)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An East Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate who escaped Friday while being transported to a relative’s funeral in Belzoni is back in custody.

Garnett Hughes, 33, was arrested by U.S. marshals in Akron, Ohio, Tuesday. No other details were available.

Hughes is serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County. He was sentenced in 2014.

