Escaped inmate recaptured

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An East Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate who escaped Friday while being transported to a relative’s funeral in Belzoni is back in custody.

Garnett Hughes, 33, was arrested by U.S. marshals in Akron, Ohio, Tuesday. No other details were available.

Hughes is serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County. He was sentenced in 2014.

