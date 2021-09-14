Mike Leach reacts to Bulldogs during press conference

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State got a great win over NC State to be 2-0 on the season.

Will Rogers finished the day 33/49 for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Head Coach Mike Leach held his weekly press conference on Monday and he reacts to Rogers performance.

“I thought it was a mix. Overall, it was pretty good,” Leach said. “He improved in the pocket. He improved in maintaining energy within the offensive unit. We did go three-and-out way too many times. I thought that was disappointing,” Leach said. “I do see him and his receivers starting getting tuned in in a way I haven’t seen since I have been here. I thought that was good. He took a step. He is still the youngest quarterback I have ever coached other than him last year,” he said.

The offensive line was a big reason for MSU’s offense performing well as Tackle Charles Cross was selected to be SEC Offensive Lineman of the week. The Laurel native is the first Mississippi State offensive lineman to earn the weekly honor from the SEC since Darryl Williams back in 2019. Leach also gave his thoughts on Cross’ performance.

Charles Cross has been selected as SEC Offensive Lineman of the week (Austin Perryman/MSU Athletics)

“I thought he played better this week,” he said. “To be honest, last week, I didn’t think he had a particularly good game the week before. He would have some big plays but then it’s the trying-to-do-too-much stuff, then all of the sudden there’s some kind of lapse. I did think he played good last week. I thought he graded out at the top of our O-line this week,” he said.

Mississippi State will look to keep this momentum going as they face off against Memphis on the road. The Tigers are also 2-0 on the season and last game they put up 55 points and 42 in the game before. Memphis also has a young quarterback Seth Henigan who has been lighting up the scoreboards as a true Freshman. Coach Leach knows Henigan has played great, but sees the challenges the young QB faces.

“I think the biggest thing is that you’re trying to teach a lot in a short period of time,” he said. “He threw a lot in high school too. I think that’ll help him. I think that aids him. The biggest thing is to do what you do and hope that he can keep it all under control at the same time,” he said. “You’re talking to the wrong guy if you’re wanting any sympathy for starting a freshman. They can knock themselves out, but he seems to be doing a pretty good job. Two games in a row he’s thrown for a lot of yards,” Leach said.

682 yards to be exact for both games. In two games, Henigan has also combined for six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The game is set for September 18th, at 3:00 p.m.

