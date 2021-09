Graveside Services for Mr. Alfred Lee Donald, Jr. will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at East Baptist Church Cemetery, Pachuta with Minister Shelia Street officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Donald, Jr., 38 of Hattiesburg, who died Friday, September 10, 2021 at Merit Health Wesley, Hattiesburg. Visitation: Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

