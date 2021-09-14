Advertisement

Nicholas continues to weaken, but flooding remains a high threat at the coast

Flash flooding a high risk across parts of the coast today
Flash flooding a high risk across parts of the coast today
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a moderate - high risk for flash flooding for parts of Texas and Louisiana today as Nicholas dumps torrential rain on already saturated ground. The once cat. 1 hurricane made a landfall early Tuesday, and it has continued to weaken along with slow down. Unfortunately, the rain isn’t letting up on Nicholas’ east side. So, a slower storm with persistent rain has the flood threat elevated.

Some parts of Louisiana could get an additional 6-10″ today (locally more), and Flash Flood Watches blanket southern Louisiana, east TX, and the MS Gulf Coast. The risk for Flash Flooding will move more into inland/central MS and northern Louisiana for Wednesday as Nicholas’ moisture continues to slide east. The Alabama Gulf Coast will be added to the risk for flash flooding leading into Thursday as 2-4″ will be possible.

Across the WTOK area, generally 2-3″ are expected from Nicholas’ remnant moisture. However, stay tuned for updates from Storm Team 11.

