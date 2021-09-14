Advertisement

Police: Convicted felon tells officers he was shooting at aliens during arrest

Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal...
Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal mischief.(Richmond Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man who claimed to be shooting aliens he saw in the parking lot of a hotel in Kentucky, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police were called to respond to reports of gunfire and saw the man firing a weapon from a hotel window.

A woman who was also in the hotel room had locked herself in the bathroom until police helped her to safety.

Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal mischief.

Detectives later learned he was a convicted felon and in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle.

According to police, no one was hurt during the shooting, but officers discovered several bullets had hit vehicles in the parking lot and one went into another occupied hotel room.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children- ages seven and four- were seriously hurt.
Two dead after car crash in Newton County
14th Street between 17th & 18th avenues, in front of Immediate Care Family Clinic, will be...
Meridian street slated for temporary closure this week
Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the Clydesdale horse Friday.
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 13, 2021
LCSD & Woodstock Furniture
LCSD & Woodstock Furniture team up for “Decompression Rooms”

Latest News

Hawaii health leaders have confirmed the state's first maternal death related to COVID-19.
Pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
REPORT: ‘Handful’ of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; key players injured