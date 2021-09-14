Rain falls through Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicholas weakens

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Nicholas will become a tropical depression tonight, and it will track from East Texas to Louisiana tonight and tomorrow. For us, it will mean rain, but that’s the limit on the impact to our area.

It’s a long way from us, but as the circulation weakens it is losing its grip on a lot of the moisture, so the rain field of the storm is expanding. That’s why we’re getting rain. Even after the remnants of Nicholas weaken, there will be a lot of tropical moisture. There’s just enough energy in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere to make abundant rainfall out of that moisture.

Our Next 24 Hours

Rain will increase and fall tonight and early Wednesday morning. Rain can fall heavily at times, and the occasional break is possible. The low temperature will be near 69 degrees. Rain will fall through most of Wednesday, too. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be as high as 1-2 inches through midnight Wednesday night. Areas north of I-20 will mostly get less than an inch. Locally higher amounts are possible.

More Rain Ahead

That’s just for the next twenty-four hours. There will be some dry spells, especially in the mornings, but rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast each day through at least next Tuesday. Over that seven-day stretch, as much as six inches of rain can fall over our southern areas along and on either side of Highway 84. We won’t all get that much rain, but that’s a lot of rain that can lead toward rising water on the rivers.

