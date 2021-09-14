Advertisement

Rain falls through Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicholas weakens

Tropical Storm Nicholas won't reach us, but it's close enough to send some rain our way.
Tropical Storm Nicholas won't reach us, but it's close enough to send some rain our way.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Nicholas will become a tropical depression tonight, and it will track from East Texas to Louisiana tonight and tomorrow. For us, it will mean rain, but that’s the limit on the impact to our area.

It’s a long way from us, but as the circulation weakens it is losing its grip on a lot of the moisture, so the rain field of the storm is expanding. That’s why we’re getting rain. Even after the remnants of Nicholas weaken, there will be a lot of tropical moisture. There’s just enough energy in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere to make abundant rainfall out of that moisture.

Our Next 24 Hours

Rain will increase and fall tonight and early Wednesday morning. Rain can fall heavily at times, and the occasional break is possible. The low temperature will be near 69 degrees. Rain will fall through most of Wednesday, too. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be as high as 1-2 inches through midnight Wednesday night. Areas north of I-20 will mostly get less than an inch. Locally higher amounts are possible.

More Rain Ahead

That’s just for the next twenty-four hours. There will be some dry spells, especially in the mornings, but rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast each day through at least next Tuesday. Over that seven-day stretch, as much as six inches of rain can fall over our southern areas along and on either side of Highway 84. We won’t all get that much rain, but that’s a lot of rain that can lead toward rising water on the rivers.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children- ages seven and four- were seriously hurt.
Two dead after car crash in Newton County
14th Street between 17th & 18th avenues, in front of Immediate Care Family Clinic, will be...
Meridian street slated for temporary closure this week
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 13, 2021
Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the Clydesdale horse Friday.
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
LCSD & Woodstock Furniture
LCSD & Woodstock Furniture team up for “Decompression Rooms”

Latest News

Flash flooding a high risk across parts of the coast today
Nicholas continues to weaken, but flooding remains a high threat at the coast
Satellite image of Nicholas as it strengthened to a Cat. 1 hurricane on Monday, Sept. 13. It...
President Biden approves Louisiana’s federal emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Nicholas
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 14th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 14th, 2021
Periods of rain all week
Rain is the name of the game this week