Rain is the name of the game this week

Periods of rain all week
Periods of rain all week(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

On and off showers can be expected throughout the day. Sunshine will be hard to find, and clouds & rain will keep temps well below the average into the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain becomes more likely overnight as the moisture from Nicholas filters into the Magnolia state. So, expect a soggy start to your Hump day with rain continuing (on & off) throughout the day. Unfortunately, more rain from Nicholas’ remnants will continue to fall for Thursday. So, rainfall estimates through Thursday evening will easily range anywhere from 1-3″. Flash flooding is not a high threat for our area, but localized flooding is possible... especially for areas that tend to easily flood.

By the end of the week, showers remain a big part of our forecast due to an upper level feature. So, this will be a good week (and a good weekend) to make some indoor plans. Temps do get a little warmer by the weekend...climbing into the mid 80s.

