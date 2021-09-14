Rainy pattern will continue through mid-week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered showers and storms will continue to make their way through East Mississippi and West Alabama for the remainder of Monday evening. Not all of us will get the rain but we will all have the chance before we dry out overnight into Tuesday. Lows will drop into the upper 60′s. As tropical storm Nicholas weakens after making landfall Monday evening, it will push towards our area .

By Tuesday a deep layer of tropical moisture will be over our area, leading to increased rain chances through Thursday. Rainfall totals in our area will vary between a half inch to two inches. Some areas could see locally higher amounts. We see a reduction in rain chances by Friday and through the weekend back to scattered showers and storms. Highs this week will be kept in the mid 80′s due to all the rain and cloud cover with lows in the upper 60′s.

