Advertisement

Rainy pattern will continue through mid-week

Rain chances stay high through mid-week
Rain chances stay high through mid-week(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered showers and storms will continue to make their way through East Mississippi and West Alabama for the remainder of Monday evening. Not all of us will get the rain but we will all have the chance before we dry out overnight into Tuesday. Lows will drop into the upper 60′s. As tropical storm Nicholas weakens after making landfall Monday evening, it will push towards our area .

By Tuesday a deep layer of tropical moisture will be over our area, leading to increased rain chances through Thursday. Rainfall totals in our area will vary between a half inch to two inches. Some areas could see locally higher amounts. We see a reduction in rain chances by Friday and through the weekend back to scattered showers and storms. Highs this week will be kept in the mid 80′s due to all the rain and cloud cover with lows in the upper 60′s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children- ages seven and four- were seriously hurt.
Two dead after car crash in Newton County
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the Clydesdale horse Friday.
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the...
Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish
14th Street between 17th & 18th avenues, in front of Immediate Care Family Clinic, will be...
Meridian street slated for temporary closure this week

Latest News

Weather - September 13, 2021
Weather - September 13, 2021
daily rain chances this week
Daily rain chances this week
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 13th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 13th, 2021
Flash Flooding a Big Risk from Nicholas
Nicholas will bring flooding rain to parts of the Gulf Coast