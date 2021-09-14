Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Kemper County Wildcats Football

The Wildcats beat Forest 40-0 to be 2-1 on the season.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County Wildcats football team.

The Wildcats put on a show last Friday as they beat Forest 40-0 to be 2-1 on the season. Quarterback Aaron Steele had 193 passing yards and a touchdown, along with 208 rushing yards for three touchdowns. Wide Receiver Jamar Grace also had a great game by having 7 catches for 146 yards and also getting a pick six.

Congratulations to the Kemper County Wildcats football team for being this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

