Advertisement

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Neshoba County

Victim is from the town of Lake
Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) -State troopers are investigating a deadly crash near Philadelphia.

The two-car collision happened Tuesday morning on MS 19 south of Philadelphia in Neshoba County. Troopers say a Mazda 6 collided head-on with a GMC Yukon. The victim is identified as Brady Stewart. Stewart was 21.

The driver of the Yukon was hurt in the crash. He was taken to a Meridian hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children- ages seven and four- were seriously hurt.
Two dead after car crash in Newton County
14th Street between 17th & 18th avenues, in front of Immediate Care Family Clinic, will be...
Meridian street slated for temporary closure this week
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 13, 2021
Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the Clydesdale horse Friday.
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County
LCSD & Woodstock Furniture
LCSD & Woodstock Furniture team up for “Decompression Rooms”

Latest News

Wednesday Weather Whys
Deitra McKenzie set to debut “Wednesday Weather Whys”
Flash flooding a high risk across parts of the coast today
Nicholas continues to weaken, but flooding remains a high threat at the coast
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
REPORT: ‘Handful’ of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; key players injured
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 754K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases