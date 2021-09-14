Troopers investigating deadly crash in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) -State troopers are investigating a deadly crash near Philadelphia.

The two-car collision happened Tuesday morning on MS 19 south of Philadelphia in Neshoba County. Troopers say a Mazda 6 collided head-on with a GMC Yukon. The victim is identified as Brady Stewart. Stewart was 21.

The driver of the Yukon was hurt in the crash. He was taken to a Meridian hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

