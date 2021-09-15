3 suspects / gray car sought in gas station shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Another night of violence for Meridian last night, as police say a man was shot four times at the Citgo on Highway 39.

Officers are currently on the lookout for two black males and a black female driver that were in a grey sedan style car.

The unidentified victim told the officers that he recognized the men in the car from being shot at by them a week ago.

When he saw them, he pulled out a gun and fired a round at them but before getting more shots off they returned fire.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

When I spoke to him he started telling what really happened. He explained what happened a couple of weeks ago that lead to the first situation and then when he saw them again that day, he was honest about it. His story was a little jumbled due to the medication that he had in his system but after watching the video we learned what took place.

Detectives say that it is only a matter of time before they get to the bottom of this case, but these first few days are the most important for an investigation like this.

They say that the best thing for the three suspects to do is to turn themselves in and tell their side of the story.

As always, if you have any information on this crime or any other, please call the Meridian police or Crimestoppers.

