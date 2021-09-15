Alabama native, Notre Dame punter steps into fundraising for childhood cancer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jay Bramblett, punter for the University of Notre Dame, and Hillcrest High School graduate, is raising money to support childhood cancer research.
Bramblett said during high school in Tuscaloosa he held a fundraiser for childhood cancer, and he is currently doing the same fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand for this football season.
The virtual fundraiser is called Jay Bramblett Kick Cancer. Bramblett talked to WBRC about his inspiration for the fundraiser.
“My mom works at Children’s Hospital as a sedation nurse,” Bramblett said. “I have grown up to hear about the things that these kids go through. I’ve known several kids who have dealt with childhood cancer. I have kind of to do this on my own. I just think it’s a great opportunity to help others that need it!”
The post reads:
Click here to see Bramblett’s page and to donate to Alex’s Lemonade Stand.
