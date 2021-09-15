Blues legend Bobby Rush visits Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Blues legend Bobby Rush was at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience Wednesday.

The 83-year old was there to meet and greet local fans and to sign his new book, “My American Blues Story”.

Rush is a member of the Blues Hall of Fame, the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame and has released over 30 albums throughout a career that’s spanned nearly seven decades.

”The book is about situations I’ve been through as a man, as a blues singer and as a Black man. I want people to read this book knowing that someone had it harder than I had and I made it. I want you to take this idea away. These battles that I went through and came out of it, if I make it out of it, you can too.”

Rush has been nominated six times for a Grammy Award, winning twice, in 2017 & 2021.

