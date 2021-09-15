Blues legend Bobby Rush visits Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Blues legend Bobby Rush was at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience Wednesday.
The 83-year old was there to meet and greet local fans and to sign his new book, “My American Blues Story”.
Rush is a member of the Blues Hall of Fame, the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame and has released over 30 albums throughout a career that’s spanned nearly seven decades.
Rush has been nominated six times for a Grammy Award, winning twice, in 2017 & 2021.
