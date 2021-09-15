Advertisement

Blues legend Bobby Rush visits Meridian

Blues legend Bobby Rush was at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience Wednesday to sign his new book, “My American Blues Story”.(Bill Steber | source: Bill Steber)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Blues legend Bobby Rush was at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience Wednesday.

The 83-year old was there to meet and greet local fans and to sign his new book, “My American Blues Story”.

Rush is a member of the Blues Hall of Fame, the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame and has released over 30 albums throughout a career that’s spanned nearly seven decades.

Rush has been nominated six times for a Grammy Award, winning twice, in 2017 & 2021.

