City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:50 AM on September 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Willow Bend Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 11:17 AM on September 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:11 PM on September 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.