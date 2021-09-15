City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MONICA GRAHAM
|1981
|604 HWY 11/80 E MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|RODRICK RHONEY
|1983
|503 41ST AVE APT B MERIDIAN MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|SANMARCOS HOUSTON
|1992
|2069 GRAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:50 AM on September 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Willow Bend Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:17 AM on September 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:11 PM on September 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.