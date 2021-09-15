Coin shortage concerns Meridian businesses

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The coin shortage is a problem hear in the Queen City.

We talked to some local businesses about how it’s affecting them.

local businesses are finding it increasingly difficult to get their hands on coins.

“We’ve had to go to other banks to get change we’ve been short and had to use what we had, instead of using dimes we’ve had to use Nickels,” said Kimberly Hart of Dollar Tree.

Sometimes having to use their own change to help customers pay.

“We are able to provide the change back because we kind of just have to round it off. Sometimes we have extra change laying around so we can help our customers when they are short or have a problem with their payments,” said Yvonne Miller, Family Dollar manager.

Covid-19 caused a lot of people to go from using cash to making card-based payments.

Business owners have a harder time getting coins when the public is not circulating them.

“Just be patient with all the businesses, they are doing the best that they can. Pennies do add up but we try to, like if its 79 cents we’ll go ahead and give the customer 80 cents. We just try to work with each other, and everyone has been understandable,” Said Hart.

The issue with the coins isn’t that there is a shortage of actual coins but that the consumers aren’t using the coins to pay for goods.

