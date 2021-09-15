Advertisement

Crimson Tide baseball announces they will have one week to prep before playing defending National Champs in 2022 season

Alabama release 2022 baseball schedule
Jake Walters (Source: Alabama Baseball)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Crimson Tide’s 2022 baseball schedule will kick off on Friday March 18th in Tuscaloosa when the Florida Gators come to town.

Week two will quickly get harder when Alabama heads to the Starkville to take on the defending National Champions, Mississippi State. During the regular season, Alabama is not scheduled to meet Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will be held in Hoover, Ala., on Tuesday, May 24-Sunday, May 29.

Televised games are to be announced and game times will be released at a later date.

2022 Alabama Baseball Schedule

  • Florida (March 18-20)
  • At Mississippi State (March 25-27)
  • Texas A&M (April 1-3)
  • At Ole Miss (April 8-10)
  • At Tennessee (April 15-17)
  • Georgia (April 22-24)
  • At South Carolina (April 29-May 1)
  • LSU (May 6-8)
  • At Auburn (May 13-15)
  • Arkansas (May 19-21)

