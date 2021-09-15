Advertisement

Former candidate Tim James eyes possible challenge to Ivey

Former gubernatorial candidate Tim James speaks to reporters during a news conference,...
Former gubernatorial candidate Tim James speaks to reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 on the steps of the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. James is considering challenging incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in next year’s governor's race. The son of former Gov. Fob James said he will make a decision by the end of the year. Staking out far-right political territory, the 59-year-old toll road developer has defended people’s decisions to decline the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)(Kim Chandler | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former gubernatorial candidate Tim James is considering challenging incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in next year’s governor’s race.

The son of former Gov. Fob James said he will make a decision by the end of the year.

Staking out far-right political territory, the 59-year-old toll road developer has defended people’s decisions to decline the COVID-19 vaccine. He called transgender acceptance, critical race theory and yoga in gym class part of a “beast with three heads” threatening children. He criticized a new law that allowed yoga in schools.

Ivey’s campaign joked that it appreciated his commitment on fighting yoga.

