Huebner addresses Meridian Rotary Club

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Community College President Dr. Thomas Huebner was the guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Meridian Rotary Club Wednesday

Huebner touched on a number of topics including enrollment and budget updates and the addition of some new facilities.

He also talked about the challenges of COVID and how on-line classes have increased, but hasn’t really changed the need and desire for traditional in-class learning.

”That relational nature of education is not going to go away,” said Huebner.” I know some people will always prefer the more high tech opportunity and we certainly have that at MCC. However, one of the things we discovered over the last couple of years is that students crave that one on one interaction or the interaction they can have in a classroom setting that’s face to face.”

MCC, with nearly 3,000 students, is one of 15 junior colleges in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.