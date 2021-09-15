Advertisement

Lions enter NJCAA’s rankings after huge win in Summit

EMCC jumps from unranked to No.11 after a stellar week two performance
Source: EMCC Athletics
Source: EMCC Athletics
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) -This week the NJCAA’s Division I football rankings has the 2-0 East Mississippi Community College Lions ranked at No. 11.

The Lions are ranked in the 89.6% of the NJCAA’s weekly football polls during head coach Buddy Stephen’s 13 years with the program.

The jump up from unranked to being ranked number 11 comes after the Lions beat the Bears 49-7 last Thursday.

EMCC racked up close to 500 yards in total offense against the Bears and have also only allowed one touchdown for each team they have played this year.

Sophomore quarterback Jamari Jones has passed for 347 yards and five touchdowns last week alone. He also had six rushing attempts for 32 net yards in the game.

The 2-0 Lions of East Mississippi Community College will head into MACCC North Division play this week playing the 2-0 Mississippi Delta Community College Trojans Thursday evening in Moorhead.  Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jim Randall Stadium on the MDCC campus.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location off of Highway-39 where the man was shot
Man shot outside gas station in Meridian
Police lights.
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Neshoba County
Surveillance image from Interstate Auto
Employees frustrated after latest break-in attempt
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
A Clarke County family lost everything in a house fire Monday night as they barely escaped...
Clarke County couple escapes house fire

Latest News

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss announces full 2022 baseball schedule
Jake Walters (Source: Alabama Baseball)
Crimson Tide baseball announces they will have one week to prep before playing defending National Champs in 2022 season
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 05: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Offerpad Toyota,...
NASCAR adds Gateway, returns Homestead to playoffs for 2022
Jay Bramblett, punter for the University of Notre Dame, and Hillcrest High School graduate, is...
Alabama native, Notre Dame punter steps into fundraising for childhood cancer