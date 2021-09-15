Lions enter NJCAA’s rankings after huge win in Summit

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) -This week the NJCAA’s Division I football rankings has the 2-0 East Mississippi Community College Lions ranked at No. 11.

The Lions are ranked in the 89.6% of the NJCAA’s weekly football polls during head coach Buddy Stephen’s 13 years with the program.

The jump up from unranked to being ranked number 11 comes after the Lions beat the Bears 49-7 last Thursday.

EMCC racked up close to 500 yards in total offense against the Bears and have also only allowed one touchdown for each team they have played this year.

Sophomore quarterback Jamari Jones has passed for 347 yards and five touchdowns last week alone. He also had six rushing attempts for 32 net yards in the game.

The 2-0 Lions of East Mississippi Community College will head into MACCC North Division play this week playing the 2-0 Mississippi Delta Community College Trojans Thursday evening in Moorhead. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jim Randall Stadium on the MDCC campus.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.