Advertisement

Man shot outside gas station in Meridian

Location off of Highway-39 where the man was shot
Location off of Highway-39 where the man was shot(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police say that a man was shot outside of the Citgo gas station on Highway-39 North around six o’clock today.

The store owner showed the video to WTOK reporter Ethan Bird and what he saw was a man pull out a weapon on a group of other males which lead to an exchange of gunfire where the first man was injured.

Police confirmed that one man was injured in the shootout and he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at a local hospital and that the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation.

They also told WTOK that no one is currently in custody over this incident.

If you or anyone you know have further information on this shooting contact the Meridian Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children- ages seven and four- were seriously hurt.
Two dead after car crash in Newton County
Police lights.
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Neshoba County
14th Street between 17th & 18th avenues, in front of Immediate Care Family Clinic, will be...
Meridian street slated for temporary closure this week
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 13, 2021
Micheal and Jessica Smith officially became the owners of the Clydesdale horse Friday.
Local couple owns the two largest animals in Lauderdale County

Latest News

MSU, Ole Miss, and Auburn prepare for weekend matchups
Employees frustrated after latest break-in attempt
Employees frustrated after latest break-in attempt
Deitra McKenzie set to debut “Wednesday Weather Whys”
Deitra McKenzie set to debut “Wednesday Weather Whys”
Weather - September 14, 2021
Weather - September 14, 2021