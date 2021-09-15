Man shot outside gas station in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police say that a man was shot outside of the Citgo gas station on Highway-39 North around six o’clock today.

The store owner showed the video to WTOK reporter Ethan Bird and what he saw was a man pull out a weapon on a group of other males which lead to an exchange of gunfire where the first man was injured.

Police confirmed that one man was injured in the shootout and he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at a local hospital and that the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation.

They also told WTOK that no one is currently in custody over this incident.

If you or anyone you know have further information on this shooting contact the Meridian Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

