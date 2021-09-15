Marion PD to host free “Firearm Responsibilities and Rights” class

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Police Department has partnered with local law enforcement and gun stores to inform the public about everything surrounding gun ownership.

“I feel like we do need to educate the public and we need to keep ourselves educated on these laws also,” Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said.

The class is called “Firearm Responsibilities and Rights” and will take place at the Shriners Building in Marion on Thurs, Sept. 23.

Chief Davis said it’s all about making sure new gun owners and those thinking about getting a gun are well informed.

“We have people asking questions everyday like ‘can I carry it here? Can I carry it there?’ This particular night is to take care of that and to try to answer a lot of questions I think people need to know about firearms. That’s why we call it ‘Rights and Responsibilities’,” Davis explained.

This class will cover a number of topics that are important to know if you plan on protecting yourself with a gun. In addition to things like gun safety, Chief Davis said they will discuss home invasions and interacting with law enforcement following a situation.

“I think we need to do a better job, as law enforcement, educating people about these laws and responsibilities of owning a firearm. Even if you had to use the firearm, there’s an aftermath. We need to talk about that also,” Davis said.

The class will be begin at 5:30p.m. and is free to the public.

