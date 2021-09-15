Michael Thomas placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

FORT WORTH, Texas (WTOK) - After it was reported that eight members of the Saints organization tested positive for COVID-19, it was revealed that star Wide Receiver Michael Thomas appears to be one of them.

It was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but head coach Sean Payton confirmed the story on Wednesday.

“I said to [offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry and assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief], it’s like ‘Ted Lasso,’ the three or four of us. The rest of ‘em are all up in their hotel rooms and they’re doing the best they can with preparation,” Payton said. “We meet today for instance in bigger groups, spread out, but we’re meeting with the receivers and running backs and quarterbacks as opposed to breaking out into those sub-groups, just kind of covering the information,” he said.

Saints have had a “handful of offensive coaches” test positive for COVID, calling into question their status for Sunday’s game vs. Carolina, per source. But as one Saints’ source said, “We’ll be just fine.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2021

The Saints have placed Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Thomas is currently on the PUP list due to an ankle injury, and will not be eligible to return to practice until Week 7.

Payton would not confirm that Thomas was the player that tested positive.

The Saints have now placed WR Michael Thomas on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 14, 2021

With the positive tests, the status of Sunday’s game between the Saints and the Carolina Panthers is unknown. For now, the entire team is operating under the NFL’s enhanced mitigation protocols, meaning mandatory masking inside facilities, daily testing, and no in-person meetings.

