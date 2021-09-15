Advertisement

Crowded field running for District 32 Senate seat

By Sheila McLain
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nine candidates have qualified to run for the District 32 Senate seat vacated in June when state Sen. Sampson Jackson retired after 29 years.

Gov. Tate Reeves scheduled a special election for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. A runoff election, if necessary, will be held Nov. 23, 2021.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are: W.J. Coleman, Stan Copeland, James Creer, Justin Curtis Creer, Minh Duong, Rod Hickman, Kim Houston, Keith Jackson and Bradley Joseph Sudduth. District 32 is comprised of Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties.

The deadline for new voters to register to participate in this special election is Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
There are two other special elections being held Nov. 2.

The Senate District 38 (Pike, Adams, Amite, Walthall and Wilkinson counties) seat was left vacant when Tammy Witherspoon resigned after her election as mayor of Magnolia, Miss.

One candidate has filed to run for House District 29 (Sunflower and Bolivar counties) after Abe Hudson, Jr., resigned Aug. 30.

