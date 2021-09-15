Advertisement

Ole Miss announces full 2022 baseball schedule

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - On Wednesday the Southeastern Conference announced the 2022 baseball schedule which included all of the Ole Miss baseball games for the year.

The Rebels will head into the 2022 season under 21-year head coach Mike Bianco for their fourth consecutive 40-win season.

Ole Miss will open their season on the mound at Swayze Field stadium when they host Charleston Southern Feb. 18-20. The Rebels will also play Arkansas State, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM), University of Central Florida (UCF), Memphis, Oral Roberts and Southeastern Louisiana before conference play.

The Rebels will open their conference slate on the road when they play Auburn. But will return home to host Tennessee following their opening series.

Ole Miss will play four straight games against defending national champion Mississippi State, which starts with a three-game series in Oxford on April 22-24 and will then follow with the Governor’s Cup game in Pearl, Miss on Tuesday, April, 26th.

Ole Miss 2022 Baseball Schedule:

  • Charleston Southern (Feb. 18-20)
  • Arkansas State (Feb. 22)
  • Virginia Commonwealth University (Feb. 25-27)
  • University of Louisiana Monroe (Mar. 1-2)
  • At University of Central Florida (Mar. 4-6)
  • Memphis (Mar. 8)
  • Oral Roberts (Mar. 11-13)
  • At Southeastern Louisiana (Mar. 15-16)
  • At Auburn (Mar. 18-20)
  • At Memphis (March 22)
  • Tennessee (Mar. 25-27)
  • North Alabama (Mar. 29)
  • At Kentucky (Apr. 1-3)
  • Southern Miss (Apr. 5)
  • Alabama (Apr. 8-10)
  • Murray State (Apr. 12)
  • At South Carolina (Apr. 14-16)
  • Semo (Apr. 19)
  • Mississippi State (Apr. 22-24)
  • Mississippi State in Pearl, Miss (Apr. 26)
  • At Arkansas (Apr. 29-May 1)
  • Missouri (May 6-8)
  • At Southern Miss (May 11)
  • At LSU (May 13-15)
  • At Arkansas State (May 17)
  • Texas A&M (May 19-21)

