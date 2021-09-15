Advertisement

Track State Champion gets honored at Meridian High

Jonathan Vaughn is honored by Wildcat peers and staff for breaking school record and winning a state championship.
Meridian High School senior, Jonathan Vaughn, is honored on Wednesday for breaking school...
Meridian High School senior, Jonathan Vaughn, is honored on Wednesday for breaking school record and winning state championship during junior season.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -21.9 seconds.

That is Meridian High School’s newest school record in the 200 Meter Dash.

The record was broken at the 6A State Championship by junior (now senior) Jonathan Vaughn.

Vaughn said, “Well at first I didn’t know I broke the school record, I just knew I won the state championship, but once I knew I broke the record, it was a whole new wave of excitement.”

Vaughn finished in first place of the 200 Meter Dash and then in second place in the 100 Meter Dash last spring.

On Wednesday, Vaughn was honored by his classmates and his school for his championship.

Staff and students got to Zoom in to hear about Vaughn and his honor, while the Vaughn family sat next to him as he got to show off his new state champion ring.

“It feels great,” said Vaughn. “The hard work paid off but I know I have to continue to work hard to continue to get accomplishments like this.”

Vaughn is a multi-sport athlete who also competes in football and basketball while maintaining a 4.3 GPA as a student.

Dr. Ericka Vaughn, mother of Jonathan said, “I’m just proud of his accomplishments and hope he continues to strive to succeed.”

Vaughn is currently playing football as a quarterback for the Wildcats but is already striving to add another state championship ring to his collection.

