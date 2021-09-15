UWA vs North American football preview

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama prepares to take on North American University at home.

History will be made during this game as this will be the first time the Tigers will take on the Stallions. West Alabama is coming into this game 2-0 after beating two teams from the SIAC. They took care of business in both of those games as they defeated Morehouse College 48-7 and Tuskegee 33-7.

The Tigers are already coming off another historic game as kicker Gabriel Dunkle made a career-high four field goals last week against Tuskegee, one of them being a 47 yarder. He is currently ranked 2nd in the nation in field goals per game and 1st in the GSC for scoring.

The offense itself is no slouch as they are ranked nationally in the top 10 in total offense and second in the GSC. Defense for the Tigers dropped out of the top 10, but are still doing a great job as they have only allowed two touchdowns on the season.

On the other side for the Stallions, they are coming into this game 2-1 and are looking to bounce back after their lost to Lamar University 47-3.

The game is set for September 16th in Tiger stadium at 6 p.m. Next week, West Alabama will being conference play and they start on the road against Mississippi College.

