Advertisement

Warriors Soccer loses 1-0 to Itawamba

East Central Community College Men’s Soccer is now 0-2 on the year after the loss to the Indians
East Central Community College Men’s Soccer is now 0-2 on the year after the loss to the Indians(ECCC Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College Men’s Soccer lost to Itwamba Community College, Tuesday on the road 1-0.

“We battled for 90 minutes with a good ICC team,” said ECCC head coach Ethan Paschal. “An early mistake leading to a goal had us chasing the game but we’re seeing improvements in important areas. We just have to keep working.”

The Indians got off to a head start as they scored a goal just 10 minutes into the game, pushing the warriors back against the wall for the rest of the contest. Although Chase Graham gave up the lone goal, the sophomore played an impressive game by making five additional saves.

The loss drops ECCC to 0-2 on the year and 0-5-1 for the season, while Itawamba improves to 3-2 on the season.

The Warriors are back at home on Friday, Sept. 17 as the William Carey JV Crusaders make the trip to Decatur. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location off of Highway-39 where the man was shot
Man shot outside gas station in Meridian
Police lights.
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Neshoba County
Surveillance image from Interstate Auto
Employees frustrated after latest break-in attempt
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
A Clarke County family lost everything in a house fire Monday night as they barely escaped...
Clarke County couple escapes house fire

Latest News

Meridian High School senior, Jonathan Vaughn, is honored on Wednesday for breaking school...
Track State Champion gets honored at Meridian High
Michael Thomas placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Michael Thomas placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list
MSU, Ole Miss, and Auburn prepare for weekend matchups
Head Coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers will face their first true test of the 2021 season by...
Auburn prep for first road game against Penn State