Warriors Soccer loses 1-0 to Itawamba

FULTON, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College Men’s Soccer lost to Itwamba Community College, Tuesday on the road 1-0.

“We battled for 90 minutes with a good ICC team,” said ECCC head coach Ethan Paschal. “An early mistake leading to a goal had us chasing the game but we’re seeing improvements in important areas. We just have to keep working.”

The Indians got off to a head start as they scored a goal just 10 minutes into the game, pushing the warriors back against the wall for the rest of the contest. Although Chase Graham gave up the lone goal, the sophomore played an impressive game by making five additional saves.

The loss drops ECCC to 0-2 on the year and 0-5-1 for the season, while Itawamba improves to 3-2 on the season.

The Warriors are back at home on Friday, Sept. 17 as the William Carey JV Crusaders make the trip to Decatur. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

