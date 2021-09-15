Wet Wednesday Weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Moisture from Nicholas continues to drench the South. From the Louisiana coast to the Florida Panhandle, continuous rain from Nicholas will lead to flooding concerns... prompting many Flood Alerts. Additional rainfall today will range from 3-5″ for parts of the LA, MS, and AL Gulf Coast. This is terrible news specifically for coastal Louisiana that’s still trying to clean up from Ida’s wrath.

Locally, Nicholas’ moisture is leading to dreary weather for the WTOK area. Sunshine will be a minority as clouds win over the sky, and rounds of rain will continue for our area. There will be some breaks in the rain this afternoon, but an umbrella is still needed for outdoor PM Plans.

Less rain is expected overnight, and Thursday morning will not be as soggy as it was this (Wednesday) morning. Yet, rounds of rain will move in throughout the day...locally heavy at times. There will be more sunshine peeks and definitely more dry moments for Thursday.

Friday, an upper disturbance will lead to more showers and storms for our area. This pattern will, unfortunately, follow us into the weekend.

Temperatures will stay well below the average into next week. Today, highs will only reach the low-mid 70s with low 80s for highs through Sunday.

