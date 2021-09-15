WTOK’s Wednesday Weather Whys has officially launched

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Wednesday is no longer just “Hump day,” but it can now be known as the day to get answers for your weather questions. Storm team 11 Meteorologist Deitra Mckenzie kicked off a new weekly segment this morning on Facebook called Wednesday Weather Whys.

Today, she discussed seasons. She explained what a season is, how seasons come about, and your impacts when the seasons change. If you missed it, she said the key to having seasons here on earth is all thanks to the earth’s tilt. Every Wednesday, she plans to do these explainers ... or better yet, give the “whys” to your weather questions.

So, if there’s a weather topic you want to know more about, email it to Deitra at: deitra.mckenzie@wtok.com. She’ll do a new topic each Wednesday morning at 9:30 LIVE on our WTOK Facebook page.

