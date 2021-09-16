Advertisement

Above average rain for the month, and more is expected today

Rain from Nicholas has Meridian above average in the rainfall department
It's been Rain from Nicholas has Meridian above average in the rainfall departmenta rainy month thus far(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of Thursday morning, Meridian is above average in the rainfall department courtesy of additional rain received from Nicholas. Between Monday and Wednesday, Meridian picked up 1.78″ of rain, which bumped the city into a surplus for the month by more than an inch thus far.

More rain is expected today, and an additional .25″ - .50″ is possible. The rain will be affiliated with remnant moisture from Nicholas, plus an upper disturbance will help in creating some showers across our area. Thankfully, there will be more dry moments throughout the day, yet an umbrella is still a necessity.

This trend will follow us into early next week, but a cold front is expected to cross on the 1st day of Fall (Sept. 22nd). Behind it, a drier pattern is expected. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool into the start of autumn with low-mid 80s for highs each day.

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 16th, 2021
Rain won't be as persistent, but it will continue falling intermittently through the weekend.
Rain will fall intermittently through this weekend
Weather - September 15, 2021
This week's Wed. Weather Whys topic was seasons
WTOK’s Wednesday Weather Whys has officially launched