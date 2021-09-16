Bulldog’s baseball announces 2022 SEC conference play

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The SEC portion of the defending baseball National Champions schedule was released on Wednesday.

Mississippi State will open the SEC portion of the season against Georgia in Athens, GA. But will then turn into a home series hosting Alabama at Dudy Noble Field.

The Bulldogs will face six conference opponents that were in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

MSU’s rivalry with Ole Miss is renewed this season. The Bulldogs will hit the road to play in Oxford on April 22-24. If the Bulldogs can come away with the win it would be the sixth consecutive series win.

Post season play will begin with the SEC tournament which will be held in Hoover Alabama from May 24-29.

Dates for Mississippi State’s league slate are subject to change. The full Bulldogs schedule will be released at a later time.

