City of Meridian Arrest Report September 16, 2021

Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANNA M MONEGAN19632707 CHANDLER ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
LITTERING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
ROSHANDA R EMERSON19832320 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TRAVIS BURKES19824998 OLD JACKSON RD FORREST, MSSHOPLIFTING
CHRISTOPHER L HARRIS19742723 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 3
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
JOHN C KEEN19751523 ROCK CREEK RD LITTLE ROCK, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
LARRY T PORTIS JR19861776 COUNTY RD 45 LISMAN, ALDUI REFUSAL

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

