City of Meridian Arrest Report September 16, 2021
Published: Sep. 16, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANNA M MONEGAN
|1963
|2707 CHANDLER ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
LITTERING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|ROSHANDA R EMERSON
|1983
|2320 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TRAVIS BURKES
|1982
|4998 OLD JACKSON RD FORREST, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|CHRISTOPHER L HARRIS
|1974
|2723 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 3
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
|JOHN C KEEN
|1975
|1523 ROCK CREEK RD LITTLE ROCK, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|LARRY T PORTIS JR
|1986
|1776 COUNTY RD 45 LISMAN, AL
|DUI REFUSAL
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.