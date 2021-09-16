City of Meridian working to make downtown visually appealing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Creating a more aesthetically pleasing downtown. That’s the goal of the city of Meridian’s new project. Curbed flower beds, flower-less planters and weeds growing out of sidewalks are just some of the problems the city will fix in the near future.

“The mayor’s office is very interested in seeing downtown cleaned up. He has asked some department heads to come together and put together a plan so we can begin to address cleaning up downtown and cleaning sidewalks,” Hitt explained. “I’m hoping that we will identify a small area, maybe a two or three block square. I think we will focus around the Threefoot project, because that will be opening soon, and get that up to where we want it to be and expand out from there.”

Hitt is confident that downtown beautification will enhance the experience of being in the Queen City.

“Once we get that initial work done, obviously it’ll be easier going forward as long as we stay with it. Public Works has street sweepers and they do a good job with that, but there are places where that piece of equipment can’t get to. We’ve got to identify some manpower to address those problems as well.” Hitt explained.

Hitt said it’s going to take some time to get this process going. He hopes that downtown Meridian will look completely different by the end of next summer.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.