Crimenet 09_16_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Sherry Darlene Morris.

Morris is a 57-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 2″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of the charge of grand larceny.

If you know where Morris can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

