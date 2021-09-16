Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity facing stern challenges during COVID

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Habitat for Humanity in Meridian has recently finished up refurbishing a house for someone to move into.

During the past year and a half, building new houses or restoring older ones the latest one on 10th Street in Meridian have become more challenging during the pandemic due to decreasing volunteers and increasing cost of materials. This means Habitat has to rely a lot more on donations and grants.

”Without those, our family wouldn’t be moving in to the home that we have finished,” said Monica Bradley, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in Meridian. “The veteran home. The Doc Braswell home. Our veteran family, they were living in an apartment situation, a rental situation. They’re ready to move in to this home and without donation, we wouldn’t have been able to finish that house.”

“It’s been a challenge because of the pandemic,” said Celisa Coleman, a Board Member of Habitat for Humanity. “With the pandemic came the rise and cost of the material. So Habitat is having some challenges so all of their money is going to have to come through fundraisers and donations.”

Habitat is also making plans for a 5K run and one-mile fun run in April of next year.

