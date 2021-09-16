Advertisement

Large jackpots continue to grow in 3 Mississippi lottery games

With combined jackpots nearing $900 million, Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Mississippi Match 5...
With combined jackpots nearing $900 million, Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Mississippi Match 5 continue to gain momentum as weekend drawings approach.(File Image)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - With combined jackpots nearing $900 million, Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Mississippi Match 5 continue to gain momentum as weekend drawings approach.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $457 million. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $405 million.

The jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $80,000. If there is no jackpot winner for Thursday night’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday drawing is expected to roll to $100,000.

Big winner! Check your numbers!
For the Wednesday, Sept. 15, Powerball drawing, a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Circle K located at 1860 Main St., Madison.
The winning numbers were 1-4-18-46-62, with 25 as the Powerball. The Power Play number was 3. For an extra $1, this ticket would have been worth $150,000.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location off of Highway-39 where the man was shot
Man shot outside gas station in Meridian
Three suspects are being sought in Tuesday's gas station shootout.
3 suspects, gray car sought in gas station shooting
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Driver license stations across Mississippi are open again but with a new but temporary...
Mississippi nixes road test for new driver’s licenses
Store front where car crashed.
Meridian car chase ends in store front

Latest News

Third Thursday, set for Sept. 16, had to be cancelled due to the threat of rain.
Third Thursday cancelled for tonight
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 761K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Abortion attorneys file brief with Supreme Court in Mississippi case
Abortion attorneys file brief with Supreme Court in Mississippi case
It's been Rain from Nicholas has Meridian above average in the rainfall departmenta rainy month...
Above average rain for the month, and more is expected today