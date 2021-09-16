Mark Andrew Giles

Funeral services celebrating the life of Mark Giles will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Church of The Way in Meridian with the Reverends M.R. Reagan and Jack Giles officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mark, 56, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his home.

The true measure of a man can be seen in how he follows Christ and in how he leads his family. These are defining characteristics that Mark exhibited daily. At an early age, Mark chose to accept Christ as his Savior, and from then on, Mark dedicated his life to serving Christ. He showed Christ’s love and compassion to all. He approached everyone with a non-judgmental heart and attitude. He served the Lord with gladness through song and scripture. He loved his family unconditionally. He was a devoted and loyal husband to his wife Stacey. He was a kind, encouraging, and supportive father to his children. Mark remained steadfast in his Godly leadership of his family. He chose to be strong and courageous. In the eyes of his parents, Mark was a caring and gentle person. His brothers, Joe and Mike, would describe Mark as adventurous and tenacious. He was “Pops” to Gabi and Emmie. Mark enjoyed being in God’s creation hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was a proud supporter of Mississippi State University and could be seen cheering on his Bulldogs during football and baseball season. In all of his ways, Mark strived to glorify God. Proverbs 4:11-12 states, “I will guide you in the way of wisdom and I will lead you in upright paths. When you walk, your steps will not be hampered, and when you run you will not stumble.” Mark trusted in God to lead his life. Because of his unwavering faith in Christ, he was able to persevere through many trials and tribulations and finish his race victoriously.

Mark is survived by his wife Stacey Alawine Giles; his parents, Rev. Jack and Joy Giles; his children, Laura Giles, Holly Buchanan (Emanuel), and Daniel Giles; and stepdaughter Natalie Evans. Grandchildren Gabi and Emmie; his siblings, Michael Giles (Kathy) and Joe Giles (Cindy); as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by Vernon and Ruby Giles; David Giles; J.P. and Myrtle Nolan; Sydney Sorrels; Donald Sorrels; Tommy Sorrels.

The family request in addition to floral offerings memorials be made as donations to Church of the Way, Meridian, MS.

Pallbearers will be Ed Mikell, Emanuel Buchanan, Justin Giles, Ethan Rigdon, Eric McElhenney, and Jonathan Sanders.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Giles family will receive guests from 12:00 until 12:45 prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721