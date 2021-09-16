Meridian car chase ends in store front

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A car chase came to a dramatic end Tuesday night when a suspect crashed into The Little People Boutique.

At 11:20 p.m. a sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop at the light on 8th Street and 23rd Avenue. The driver then took off the wrong way up 23rd, leading officers on a four-minute, 35-block chase that ended on 43rd Street.

The two men involved in the chase, the driver, Eric Odom, and passenger, Ronchavelle Atterberry, were taken into custody.

The car destroyed a display window, creating easy access to the inside of the store. This is not the first time this has happened.

“This is the second time someone has run into that window display,” said manager, Madalyn Sanders. “It’s crazy that this has happened twice. Of course, we have to get it fixed; that’s our number one step, and then we just go from there.”

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Odom is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle and DUI. Atterberry was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession.

“We want the public to know that we are out every day looking for those who choose to violate the laws of our state and we will hold them accountable to the best of our ability in the judicial system,” said Calhoun.

The two suspects sustained minor injuries and are currently out on bail.

