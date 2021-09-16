Advertisement

Meridian car chase ends in store front

Store front where car crashed.
Store front where car crashed.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A car chase came to a dramatic end Tuesday night when a suspect crashed into The Little People Boutique.

At 11:20 p.m. a sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop at the light on 8th Street and 23rd Avenue. The driver then took off the wrong way up 23rd, leading officers on a four-minute, 35-block chase that ended on 43rd Street.

The two men involved in the chase, the driver, Eric Odom, and passenger, Ronchavelle Atterberry, were taken into custody.

The car destroyed a display window, creating easy access to the inside of the store. This is not the first time this has happened.

“This is the second time someone has run into that window display,” said manager, Madalyn Sanders. “It’s crazy that this has happened twice. Of course, we have to get it fixed; that’s our number one step, and then we just go from there.”

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Odom is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle and DUI. Atterberry was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession.

“We want the public to know that we are out every day looking for those who choose to violate the laws of our state and we will hold them accountable to the best of our ability in the judicial system,” said Calhoun.

The two suspects sustained minor injuries and are currently out on bail.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location off of Highway-39 where the man was shot
Man shot outside gas station in Meridian
Police lights.
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Neshoba County
Surveillance image from Interstate Auto
Employees frustrated after latest break-in attempt
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Rain won't be as persistent, but it will continue falling intermittently through the weekend.
Rain will fall intermittently through this weekend
Marion PD to host free “Firearm Responsibilities and Rights” class
Marion PD to host free “Firearm Responsibilities and Rights” class
Blues legend Bobby Rush visits Meridian
Blues legend Bobby Rush visits Meridian
Huebner addresses Meridian Rotary Club
Huebner addresses Meridian Rotary Club