Meridian High School freshmen tour Ross Collins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Each year, freshmen at Meridian High School get to tour Ross Collins Career and Technical Center which is located right there on campus. They take a day to see all of the career options available before deciding which program they will join when they enter 10th grade.

They have thirteen possible career tracks to choose from... including construction, engineering, automotive career options, welding, and health care just to name a few. Health Science Teacher Michelle Hedgemon says the program is geared to provide students with the love, support, and resources needed for them to have bright futures. “We try to make sure that they feel undergirded. We try to make sure that they feel support, and that they are actually equipped and ready to go out into the real world and be successful.”

When they enter their senior year, career and technical students have the option to take a national certification exam for their trade of choice before graduation. If they pass, they’ll have some scholarship options or they’ll have enough training to enter the workforce.

