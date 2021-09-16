Advertisement

Microsoft is ditching passwords

By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is letting users ditch their passwords.

The technology giant announced it will give users ways to access their accounts without a password.

Users can download the Microsoft Authenticator app to their smartphone, use a security key or a verification code sent to their smartphone or an email address.

Another option is Windows Hello, which scans your face, iris or fingerprint.

Microsoft says the password-less options solve the problem of users having to come up with new passwords that are secure enough against hackers, but that they can remember.

The company says the new features will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location off of Highway-39 where the man was shot
Man shot outside gas station in Meridian
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Three suspects are being sought in Tuesday's gas station shootout.
3 suspects, gray car sought in gas station shooting
Driver license stations across Mississippi are open again but with a new but temporary...
Mississippi nixes road test for new driver’s licenses
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Democrats
Ben Tomkunas holds a catfish he caught in Coventry, Conn., on Aug. 21, 2021, that has smashed a...
Quite a catch: Catfish shatters state, maybe world, record
In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and...
Chauvin pleads not guilty to alleged civil rights violation
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2018 file photo, Nicki Minaj attends the Oscar de la Renta show during...
Nicki Minaj’s claim that COVID vaccine can cause impotence is false, Trinidad health minister says
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID surge continues