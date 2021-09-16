Advertisement

Mississippian wins 2021 State Games Athlete of the Year

Showing resilience on the field after overcoming hardship, 12-year-old is awarded with Athlete of the Year honor
The State Games of Mississippi will kick off Friday night on city hall lawn with its opening...
The State Games of Mississippi will kick off Friday night on city hall lawn with its opening ceremonies.(WTOK)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WTOK) - For the second time in 30 years a Mississippian has been chosen as the State Games National Athlete of the Year.

Cooper Conner, the 12-year-old soccer player was announced as the 2021 State Games Athlete of the Year.

Conner is from Wiggins, Mississippi and faced a tough situation before his first soccer game at this years State Games. His dad suffered a massive heart attack on the field and was rushed into surgery. He did pass later that day.

To the State Games Cooper said, “I know my dad would want me to play and I can’t let my coach or teammates down.”

12-year-old State Games soccer player has been awarded with the honors of being the 2021 State...
12-year-old State Games soccer player has been awarded with the honors of being the 2021 State Games Athlete of the Year.(National Congress of State Games)

Even after finding out that his dad had passed he said he wanted to continue to play to honor his father.

Conner’s coach said, “His courage… remarkable. He even made a goal during the Sunday game from a penalty kick.”

Conner continued to show resilience and to be a strong teammate on and off the field.

The 2021 Athletes of the Year are:

Rachel Lee- Archery FITA- Okemos, MI

Brady O’Donnell- Soccer- Newburyport, MA

Olivia Goodwin- Swimming- Charlottesville, VA

Cooper Conner- Soccer- Wiggins, MS

This year was the 30th year of the Mississippi State Games and is an organization that promotes health, fitness and character building through Olympic-style events.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location off of Highway-39 where the man was shot
Man shot outside gas station in Meridian
Three suspects are being sought in Tuesday's gas station shootout.
3 suspects, gray car sought in gas station shooting
Store front where car crashed.
Meridian car chase ends in store front
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Driver license stations across Mississippi are open again but with a new but temporary...
Mississippi nixes road test for new driver’s licenses

Latest News

Colorado Rockies Sam Hilliard (22) slides under Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) to...
Tapia’s tiebreaking single in 10th sends Rockies over Braves
Tanner Allen celebrates hitting a go-ahead three run homer in the Bulldogs 6-5 win over UVA
Bulldog’s baseball announces 2022 SEC conference play
Ole Miss softball ranked #18, MSU's Caroline Seitz raking in honors
Rebels drop seven game 2021 fall softball schedule
Track state champion gets honored at Meridian High