Rain will fall intermittently through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Keep the rain gear close. Rain will become less persistent, but it isn’t going away completely.

Our Next 24 Hours

Rain will gradually diminish this evening, leaving us beneath a blanket of clouds overnight. The low temperature will be near 70 degrees. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with occasional light rain. The high temperature will be near 81 degrees. Rainfall amounts through midnight Thursday night will be less than a quarter-inch along and north of I-20. Higher amounts of a half-inch to an inch are possible south of I-20.

The next round of more widespread rain looks like it will hold off Friday. That’s a change from our previous forecasts. The change is the result of the remnant low pressure circulation of Hurricane Nicholas stalling over Louisiana. The circulation will be absorbed by an upper level low pressure system tracking slowly eastward across Texas. Together, they will bring a surge of moisture off of the Gulf of Mexico that should result in another increase in showers and storms on Friday afternoon and evening.

Football Friday

High school football games may start rainy on Friday evening, but the rain will likely diminish quickly after the first quarter, if not earlier.

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about the area, especially in the afternoons and early evenings, from Saturday through Tuesday. A cold front will increase the showers and storms on Wednesday, and then we should have a chance to dry out for the second half of next week.

