Rebels drop seven game 2021 fall softball schedule

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Tuesday the Rebels announced their 2021 fall softball schedule that includes seven exhibition games.

All games at the Ole Miss Softball Complex are open to the public and are free admissions.

Ole Miss Fall 2021 Softball Schedule:

Sat. Oct. 2 at 11 A.M. vs Pearl River Community College

Sat. Oct. 2 at 1:30 P.M. vs Chipola College

Fri. Oct. 8 at 5 P.M. vs Delta State

Sat. Oct. 16 at 11 A.M. vs Memphis

Sat. Oct. 16 vs Memphis

Fri. Oct. 22 at 3:30 P.M. vs Co-Lin Community College

Fri. Oct. 22 at 6 P.M. VS Co-Lin Community College

