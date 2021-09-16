Advertisement

Rebels drop seven game 2021 fall softball schedule

Ole Miss softball ranked #18, MSU's Caroline Seitz raking in honors
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Tuesday the Rebels announced their 2021 fall softball schedule that includes seven exhibition games.

All games at the Ole Miss Softball Complex are open to the public and are free admissions.

Ole Miss Fall 2021 Softball Schedule:

Sat. Oct. 2 at 11 A.M. vs Pearl River Community College

Sat. Oct. 2 at 1:30 P.M. vs Chipola College

Fri. Oct. 8 at 5 P.M. vs Delta State

Sat. Oct. 16 at 11 A.M. vs Memphis

Sat. Oct. 16 vs Memphis

Fri. Oct. 22 at 3:30 P.M. vs Co-Lin Community College

Fri. Oct. 22 at 6 P.M. VS Co-Lin Community College

