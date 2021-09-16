Rebels drop seven game 2021 fall softball schedule
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Tuesday the Rebels announced their 2021 fall softball schedule that includes seven exhibition games.
All games at the Ole Miss Softball Complex are open to the public and are free admissions.
Ole Miss Fall 2021 Softball Schedule:
Sat. Oct. 2 at 11 A.M. vs Pearl River Community College
Sat. Oct. 2 at 1:30 P.M. vs Chipola College
Fri. Oct. 8 at 5 P.M. vs Delta State
Sat. Oct. 16 at 11 A.M. vs Memphis
Sat. Oct. 16 vs Memphis
Fri. Oct. 22 at 3:30 P.M. vs Co-Lin Community College
Fri. Oct. 22 at 6 P.M. VS Co-Lin Community College
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.