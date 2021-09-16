Solar facility approved for Scott County

FOREST, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey announced Thursday that he approved a Recommended Order for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the construction, ownership and operation of a solar electric generating facility in Scott County. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday.

Pearl River Solar Park LLC will develop a 175 megawatt facility on 1,760 acres. The estimated cost of the project is $235 million.

“This project will be one of the largest solar projects to be approved in the state of Mississippi. Mississippi has great potential and sufficient resources to be a lead state in producing and providing cost-competitive renewable energy to its citizens and the region. This solar project in Scott County is another step forward in demonstrating that potential.”

The company said it intends to sell all physical power produced by the project into the Midcontinent Independent System Operator open market. Construction is set to begin in 2022 and will take between 12 to 15 months. Commercial operation is expected to begin in 2023.

