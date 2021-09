KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed early Thursday morning in a car accident in Kemper County.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Highway 16 near Highway 397. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostic says Ariana Ramirez, 18, was killed when her car crashed into a tree.

She was ejected from the vehicle. No other cars were involved.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.