City of Meridian Arrest Report September 17, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CEDRICK V HOUSTON JR1997200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
WILLIAM S PILGRIM20018364 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

