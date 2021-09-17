City of Meridian Arrest Report September 17, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CEDRICK V HOUSTON JR
|1997
|200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|WILLIAM S PILGRIM
|2001
|8364 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.